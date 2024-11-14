Guwahati: Students Clash With Police After Silchar-Bound Train Cancelled Ahead of Army Interview

A tense situation erupted at Guwahati Railway Station due to the cancellation of the Guwahati-Silchar Express as hundreds of students, who were slated to travel for their Army interview in Silchar, were left stranded at the station.

The cancellation of the train sparked frustration among the students, leading to an outpouring of anger and protest at platform no 1 of the station. The crowd primarily consisted of young aspirants from various parts of the state who had traveled to Guwahati to board the train that would take them to their interview centre in Silchar.

The Army interview is scheduled to take place in Silchar on November 15, drawing hundreds of hopefuls seeking a chance to join the Indian Army.

The protest quickly drew the attention of local police, with teams from Latasil, Panbazar, and Fansi Bazar arriving at the scene to manage the situation. However, soon clashes broke out between the police and the protesting students, resulting in injuries to both sides.

With the cancellation of the train, many students now faced the uncertainty of not reaching Silchar in time for their important interview. The atmosphere became tense as the students, visibly distressed by the situation, voiced their anger and frustration, leading to a standoff with the police.