Assam: Trains Cancelled, One Rescheduled Due to Lumding Division Repairs

In light of the suspension of night train services for repair works between the Dihako and Mupa sections of the Lumding division, several trains have been either cancelled or rescheduled.

Train No. 15617 (Guwahati-Dullabcherra) and Train No. 15888/15887 (Guwahati-Badarpur-Guwahati), scheduled to depart on November 13, 2024, will remain cancelled.

Additionally, Train No. 15618 (Dullabcherra-Guwahati) and Train No. 05698 (Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri), set to depart on November 14, 2024, will also be cancelled.

Train No. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati), which was to depart on November 15, 2024, will remain cancelled as well.

Furthermore, Train No. 12516 (Silchar-Coimbatore), originally scheduled to depart on November 12, 2024, at 19:50 hours, has been rescheduled to depart at 22:00 hours.