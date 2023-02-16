Guwahati: Suspicious Suitcase Found To Be Filled With Cannabis

A suspicious suitcase that was found abandoned in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area, turned out to be filled with cannabis, police informed on Thursday.
This comes after a tense situation gripped the air as locals of the Sundarpur area in Guwahati’s Zoo Road locality suspected the suitcase to be filled with explosives as it had been left there for the past few days.
However, as per information received, police officials have found four sacks filled with cannabis inside the suitcase.
Officials said that the cannabis found inside the suitcase weighed around six kilograms. Further investigation into the incident has been launched by the police.
It may be noted that earlier in the day, locals in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area called in officials fearing that an abandoned suitcase in the area contained explosives.
Tensions prevailed over the suitcase which first came into focus last night as the locals suspected it to be filled with bombs.
According to sources, the incident was reported in Zoo Road where the suitcase had been left abandoned for several days on the pavement at Sundarpur.
Following the incident, the city police tightened security in the area from 11 pm and called in the bomb squad to search the area with sniffer dogs. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Surjeet Singh Panesar was also present at the spot.
The suitcase was taken to the Home Guard Training Center in Panikhaiti at 3.30 pm with the help of a recovery van.
However, whether the suitcase was filled with bomb or something else is yet to be known as the police did not comment on what was there and what happened to it now after it was taken to the training centre. Media persons were also not allowed to enter in the training centre immediately as the police exercised caution with the suspicious suitcase.