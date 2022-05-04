Guwahati News

Guwahati: Swiggy Delivery Agent Found Dead In Ganeshguri

It is believed that the deceased was employed under Swiggy as a food delivery agent as he was found wearing the company uniform.
Body of Swiggy delivery agent found in Ganeshguri in Guwahati | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

The body of a man was found lying on the street side in the Hengrabari area of Ganeshguri in Guwahati late on Tuesday night.

Onlookers found the person sitting without any motion on the road side and rushed him to a hospital.

The people nearby arranged a rickshaw puller to take him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Bora, a resident of Maniknagar locality in the Dispur area of Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the cause of the death is yet to be known and it will be clear following the autopsy.

Local police have been informed and they have initiated an investigation into the matter.

