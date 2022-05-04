Guwahati: Swiggy Delivery Agent Found Dead In Ganeshguri

The body of a man was found lying on the street side in the Hengrabari area of Ganeshguri in Guwahati late on Tuesday night.

Onlookers found the person sitting without any motion on the road side and rushed him to a hospital.

The people nearby arranged a rickshaw puller to take him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Bora, a resident of Maniknagar locality in the Dispur area of Guwahati.