Guwahati: The down town School Takes Learning Beyond Classrooms

The down town School, Guwahati is currently hosting a TeamQuest Experiential Learning Workshop for its students, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to holistic education and overall student development. The ongoing initiative focuses on experiential learning methods that help students develop essential life skills alongside academic growth.

The TeamQuest workshop features a variety of engaging and structured activities that are actively involving students in hands-on learning. These include physical exercise sessions aimed at improving stamina, discipline, and body awareness; self-defence training designed to enhance situational awareness, boost confidence, and equip students with practical skills to handle real-life challenges safely; and a team obstacle course that encourages cooperation, trust, and resilience. Students from grade six onwards are also participating in team-building fun games that promote effective communication and positive peer interaction, along with progressive group tasks that foster leadership, problem-solving, and time-management skills through gradually increasing levels of complexity.

Through this ongoing workshop, the down town School, Guwahati is creating a dynamic learning environment where students learn by doing, reflecting the school’s belief in nurturing confident, disciplined, and socially responsible individuals. The initiative highlights the school’s dedication to providing well-rounded educational experiences that prepare students to face future challenges with confidence, teamwork, and resilience.

