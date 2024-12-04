The down town School, Guwahati Students Shine at World Children’s Day Conference

The students of Grade V to Grade VIII from The down town school, Guwahati, showcased their passion and commitment to global sustainability at the prestigious World Children’s Day Conference organized by Upschool.

As representatives of their school, the students delivered a thoughtful presentation on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. Their presentation emphasized critical issues such as water scarcity, sanitation challenges, and the essential need for access to clean water for all.

The young participants actively engaged in impactful activities such as poster-making and rallies, using their creativity and energy to raise awareness. Through these efforts, they underscored the vital role of young voices in addressing global challenges and driving meaningful change.

This enriching experience not only deepened their understanding of sustainable development but also inspired them to take proactive steps toward creating a better, healthier future for everyone. Their work highlighted the importance of collective action in preserving water resources and ensuring sanitation, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these global concerns.

“We are immensely proud of our students for their dedication, insight, and impactful contribution to this global platform. Their efforts are a testament to the power of youth in leading the charge toward a sustainable future,” said a spokesperson from the down town school, Guwahati.

Through their participation, the students of the down town school have demonstrated the spirit of leadership and responsibility, inspiring others to join hands in addressing global sustainability challenges.