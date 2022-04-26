Delhi HC Directs Nurses of AIIMS to Resume Work Immediately

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) nurses union who are on strike to join duties immediately.

The court said that the nurses must place the interest of patients above and beyond their dispute with the administration.

The bench of Justice Yashwant Varma directed Nurses Union to ensure that its workers including nursing officers immediately start working and issued notice to the nurses union.

The court listed the matter for a detailed hearing on Wednesday morning while hearing a petition moved by the AIIMS administration against the ongoing strike by nurses.

AIIMS seeks issuance of Court direction to the functionaries of the Respondent to not instigate their members to go on strike or in any manner disrupt the functioning of the Petitioner's institute and hospital.

On April 23, AIIMS witnessed a dispute between the nursing officer Harish Kajila and the Resident Doctors Association. The nursing staff was protesting over the lack of manpower and late duty hours in the main operation theatre.

