Series Of Earthquakes Rock Andaman And Nicobar Islands

A series of earthquakes struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Several minor quakes rocked the islands since Monday evening with the tremors ranging between 3.8 and 5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The earthquakes occurred at short intervals throughout last night, data from NCS showed.

The latest quake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at around 8.05 am, about 187 kilometers southeast of Port Blair. The depth of the earthquake was 30 kilometers.