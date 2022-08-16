Pakistan: 20 Burned Alive In Massive Oil Tanker-Passenger Bus Collision

As many as 20 people were burnt alive, while several others sustained injuries in a massive road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Tuesday.

According to reports, an oil tanker and passenger bus collided on a highway in Multan, around 350 kilometers from Lahore.

Rescue officials mentioned that this was the second major accident in three days and took place allegedly due to overspeeding.

A Rescue 1122 official said, “Twenty people have died in a collision between a bus which was going to Karachi from Lahore and an oil tanker. After the collision, both the bus and tanker caught fire and the passengers were burnt alive.

Moreover, six passengers were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan with burn injuries. They are in a critical condition, the official said.