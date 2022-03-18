Guwahati: Traffic Police Official Suspended For Assaulting Civilian

A shocking case of police brutality was caught on camera as a traffic police official was seen physically assaulting a man who was riding a two-wheeler at Paltan Bazar in Guwahati on Thursday.

A video of the incident surfaced in which the man, riding on a two-wheeler along with his family, was stopped and soon after, an altercation broke out between the two as both were seen hitting each other.

The traffic police official has been identified as Fakruddin Ahmed.

Police alleged that the person was stopped as he was coming in from the wrong side. Following an argument, a tussle broke out between the two which had to be broken up by other police personnel who further assaulted the man.