Nagaland Budget session to begin from tomorrow

The Budget session will begin on March 19 and end on March 24.
The Budget session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly will commence from Saturday. The session will go on for a week.

The session will begin with the customary address from Governor, Professor Jagdish Mukhi, reported ANI.

The Budget session will begin on March 19 and end on March 24.

Notably, Prof. Mukhi, who is also the Governor of Assam, had addressed the August House on the opening day of the Budget Session 2022 of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Prof. Mukhi had on Monday tweeted, “Pleased to address the August House on the opening day of the Budget Session 2022 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. I am sure that the in-depth deliberations during this session will contribute immensely in preparing a roadmap for ushering in an era of progress and prosperity.”

The Finance Minister of Assam, Ajanta Neog, presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on Wednesday in the state Assembly.

