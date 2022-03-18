4 New Covid-19 Cases In Assam, Death Toll Remains Stagnant

Assam on Friday reported 4 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 18. The positivity rate stood at 0.49 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 1 cured case of the virus was discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 822 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (3), and Kamrup Rural (1).