4 New Covid-19 Cases In Assam, Death Toll Remains Stagnant

Assam on Friday reported 4 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 18. The positivity rate stood at 0.49 percent.
According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 1 cured case of the virus was discharged, and no deaths were registered.
The new cases today were detected out of 822 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (3), and Kamrup Rural (1).
The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 185 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,181. The recovery rate stood at 98.89 percent.
Meanwhile, the total deaths stayed at 6,639 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.