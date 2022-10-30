Guwahati: Tributes Offered to Oct 2008 Serial Blast Victims

A shraddhanjali program was organised by the Kamrup Metropolitan district near Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati on Sunday to remember and pay tribute to all those people who lost their lives in October 2008 serial bomb blast.

As many as 80 people lost their lives and over 400 people were physically disabled for life in the tragic bomb blast that took place on 30th October 2008 in Guwahati alone.

Notably, the bomb blast took place in Ganeshguri, Panbazaar, Kachari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Bongaigaon.