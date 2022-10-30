Guwahati: Tributes Offered to Oct 2008 Serial Blast Victims

A shraddhanjali program was organised by the Kamrup Metropolitan district near Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati on Sunday to remember and pay tribute to all those people who lost their lives in October 2008 serial bomb blast.
As many as 80 people lost their lives and over 400 people were physically disabled for life in the tragic bomb blast that took place on 30th October 2008 in Guwahati alone.
Notably, the bomb blast took place in Ganeshguri, Panbazaar, Kachari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Bongaigaon.
It was a serial blast planned by the founder of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary.
He was found guilty and given life sentence for the serial blast.
He was in jail since 2019 after being convicted by a special court in the serial blasts case in 2008 that rocked Assam.
The day is marked as ‘Black Day’ in the history of the state.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta paid tribute to the lives lost and wrote, "On this cursed day of 2008, we pay tribute to the innocent people who passed away untimely. The memory of the painful day of terrorism still haunts my heart."