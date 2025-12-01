Guwahati: Truck Crash Causes Massive Traffic Jam in Khanapara

A road accident near the Ganesh Temple in Guwahati’s Khanapara early this morning caused major traffic disruption after a goods-laden truck lost control and crashed.

Sources said that the vehicle, registered as AP 39 UC 7377, reportedly met with the accident following a brake failure, according to the driver.

The truck’s driver and handyman sustained injuries and were immediately taken for medical treatment.

The mishap led to a massive traffic jam on the busy stretch, with visuals from the spot showing long queues of vehicles and trucks piling up during today morning. Commuters were stranded for an quite some time as police worked to clear the road.

At the time of filing this report, the traffic has begun to ease.

