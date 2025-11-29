WATCH: Trucks Toss Cash To Evade Checks in Guwahati, Police Look the Other Way

A video from the Khanapara stretch of Guwahati has raised eyebrows after it allegedly showed a overloaded or undocumented truck tossing cash onto the road to dodge police checks.

In the clip, a truck driver is seen throwing money from their vehicles, and the traffic personnel responsible for monitoring these trucks, appear to look the other way while letting the trucks enter the city. This was one truck in the video, but it is not hard to imagine that multiple trucks follow the same practice every day.

The video was shared by Sukumar Barman, who regularly posts such issues on his social media. On his Facebook page, Barman introduces himself as a social worker.

In the footage, Barman is also seen questioning a traffic police official who was present there. Even after being asked several times, the officer simply turns away and ignores him. When he finally speaks, the cop flatly denies taking any money.

Barman claims that he has witnessed the traffic personnel picking up cash after it was dropped by many truck drivers before the video recording started.

Notably, overloaded trucks and dumpers moving freely without proper documents have long been a problem in Guwahati. People point out that such vehicles have led to many accidents and dangerous situations in the city.

Is this what we call “Smart Police”, the standard the Assam police has always aspired to be?

