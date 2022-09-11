Guwahati: Turtle Rescued, Cages Seized In Joint Raids In Borjhar

Rangia police along with the crime investigation department (CID) of Assam Police conducted joint raids and recovered a captive animal and several cages in Guwahati’s Borjhar area on Sunday.

This was in connection to the massive bust that police made in Assam’s Rangia on September 8 in which 41 rare wild animals were rescued and two persons were held.

According to reports, the joint operation was carried today out following the interrogation of those detained in the matter.

Police raided the rented house in Borjhara’s Kuworigaon that the two accused had mentioned during their questioning and recovered a captive turtle and several cages of different sizes.

It may be noted that Rangia police had arrested two persons and intercepted two luxury vehicles smuggling rare species of wild animals earlier on Thursday.