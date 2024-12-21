Guwahati: Unidentified Body Found in Bhangagarh, Foul Play Suspected

A body was discovered lying on the road in the Chilarai Nagar area of Bhangagarh, Guwahati, under suspicious circumstances on Saturday morning.

The young man's face was frothing, indicating possible poisoning or suffocation. The police suspect that the victim was murdered and his body abandoned by unidentified assailants.

Local residents reported hearing a commotion late at night in the area, which has a reputation for being a hotspot for illicit activities.

Police arrived at the scene promptly and recovered the body, launching an investigation into the gruesome incident.

This chilling discovery raises questions about the rise of violence and drug abuse in the area, which has become a growing concern for the local community. The police are yet to identify the victim, and further inquiries are ongoing to unravel the truth behind the tragedy.