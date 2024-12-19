Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi After Parliament Scuffle

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday with the Delhi police under sections 109, 115, 117, 125, and 351 for assault and incitement.

Advertisment

Thakur told reporters, “We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully... We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt.”

While section 109 is an attempt to murder charge, section 117 is voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

This was after both NDA and INDIA bloc parties were allegedly involved in a scuffle while protesting in the parliament, leading to injuries to BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. They had to be admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both the leaders suffered injuries to their heads and were admitted to the ICU. He said that Pratap Sarangi experienced heavy bleeding.

Shukla said, “Tests will be done. Symptomatic treatment has begun. Since both of them suffered head injuries, they were admitted to the ICU. Pratap Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding and he had suffered a deep cut. So, he had to be stitched up. His evaluation is in progress.”

“Mukesh Rajput had fallen unconscious. Right now, he is conscious but he is dizzy and anxious. His BP had shot up,” he added.

Anurag Thakur had earlier targeted the opposition over protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging the Nehru-Gandhi family of always disrespecting B R Ambedkar. He claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru conspired against Ambedkar causing him to lose elections and quit politics eventually.

The BJP leader said, “Nehru-Gandhi family always disrespected Ambedkar. Nehru himself conspired against Ambedkar to make him lose elections and forced him to quit politics. Three generations of Congress did not give Babasaheb Bharat Ratna. The Gandhi family that used to torture and ignore him, today when they have been exposed in front of the country in the parliamentary session, are compelled to go out with Babasaheb's photo.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also targeted the Congress saying that they murdered democracy and accused them of misusing the name of Ambedkar for political gain. She claimed that the Congress has been inconsistent in its stance on Article 370 abolished by the Modi government in 2019.

“Congress murdered democracy in our country. Now they are hypocritically positioning themselves as the protectors of the Constitution... By abolishing Article 370 and establishing Panchteerth, PM Narendra Modi gave cognisance to Ambedkar's last-mile delivery policy. Congress party has been misusing the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar for their political selfishness. They should apologise to the country,” Swaraj said.

Parliament Protests

On Thursday morning, both the Treasury and Opposition benches in Parliament saw parallel protests. BJP MPs protested within the Parliament premises, accusing the Congress party of "insulting" Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Meanwhile, INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged their protest, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments about Ambedkar.

The protests followed adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, after Congress and other opposition members objected to Amit Shah's remarks about Dr Ambedkar, made during an attack on Congress in his Rajya Sabha speech. The controversy quickly escalated, with the Congress calling for the resignation of both Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while BJP leaders launched counterattacks on the opposition.

Also Read: PM Modi Slams Congress for “Sins” Against Ambedkar, Lists Historical Wrongs