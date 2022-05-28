Guwahati: Unidentified Body Of Youth Recovered From Chandmari

In a shocking incident, the dead body of a youth was recovered from the Chandmari area of Guwahati on Saturday.
According to reports, the body of the youth was found with foam coming out of his nose and mouth.
The identity of the deceased is not known yet.
The body was found near the Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) campus in Chandmari.
Meanwhile, police arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation into the incident.
The reason behind the death is yet to be established, officials said.
It may be noted that this is the eighth such instance of an unidentified body being recovered in the city.
Most recently, a decomposed body of an unidentified person was recovered in Guwahati’s Ulubari area near DGP office on April 29.