Guwahati: Vibrant Pre-Magh Bihu Celebrations Held at down town School

The down town School, Guwahati, celebrated Pre-Magh Bihu with much enthusiasm, showcasing the vibrant cultural traditions of Assam through music, dance and customary rituals. The programme was marked by lively Bihu performances by students, creating a festive atmosphere that reflected the state’s rich heritage and the spirit of the harvest festival.

A key highlight of the celebration was the traditional lighting of the Meji, symbolising gratitude, renewal and the ushering in of prosperity. The colourful event brought together students, teachers and invited guests, underscoring the school’s commitment to preserving and promoting Assamese culture among the younger generation.

The programme was graced by Bandana Dutta, Trustee Member, along with members of Saraswati Bagdhwani Prashikshyan Kendra, whose presence added significance to the occasion. The guests appreciated the cultural performances and the efforts of the school in blending tradition with meaningful social initiatives.

In a gesture reflecting the spirit of giving associated with Magh Bihu, The down town School also announced a donation of Rs 63,000 to Saraswati Bagdhwani Prashikshyan Kendra. The amount was collected through the school’s Annual Art Exhibition, Kalashetra 2.0. The contribution will support the NGO’s ongoing work in the education and empowerment of hearing-impaired individuals.

School authorities stated that the initiative was aimed at sensitising students to social responsibility while encouraging them to contribute positively to society. They emphasised that such programmes help instil values of compassion, inclusivity and community service alongside academic learning.

The Pre-Magh Bihu celebration concluded on a note of cultural pride and social commitment, reaffirming The down town School’s dedication to holistic education that blends tradition, creativity and social awareness.

