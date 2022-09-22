Guwahati: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates Lokmanthan 2022

The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated Lokmanthan 2022 at Sankardeva Kalakshetra on Thursday and is getting good responses from scholars, experts gathered from all over the country.

The VP Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered the inaugural address. It was also addressed by Governor of Assam and Nagaland Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, National Convenor Prajna Pravah J. Nandakumar.

The vote of thanks was given by the working president of Lokmanthan Organising Committee Dr. Gargi Saikia Mahanta.

VP Dhankhar during the inaugural address emphasized on importance of safeguarding the tradition and heritage of our country.

He further said the media should take care of democratic values.

The VP also highlighted the history of the country going through different phases and sufferings and how people have come together and unleashed our Lokparampara.