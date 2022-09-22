Assam: Arrested PFI Cadres Sent To Judicial Custody

As many as 10 arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) members, who were arrested on Thursday, have been sent to judicial custody in Assam.

Out of the 10 PFIs, nine were PFI cadres and one had link with PFI.

They were produced before the court and police asked for 14 day judicial custody however, the court ordered to remand for five days in police custody.

Police seized mobile phones and some documents from the members and produced them in court.

A case has been registered against them under case no 02/2022 u/s 120(B),124(A)/153(A)/353.