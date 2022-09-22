Assam: Arrested PFI Cadres Sent To Judicial Custody

As many as 10 arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) members, who were arrested on Thursday, have been sent to judicial custody in Assam.
Out of the 10 PFIs, nine were PFI cadres and one had link with PFI.
They were produced before the court and police asked for 14 day judicial custody however, the court ordered to remand for five days in police custody.
Police seized mobile phones and some documents from the members and produced them in court.
A case has been registered against them under case no 02/2022 u/s 120(B),124(A)/153(A)/353.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out major raids against the PFI across the country on Thursday and arrested over 100 members and people connected with them.
Search operations were carried out at multiple locations in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other states where the central probing agencies were supported by the state police forces.