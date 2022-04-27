Guwahati: Woman About To Jump Off Chandmari Flyover Saved

A woman was saved as she attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the fly-over at Chandmari in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The woman has been identified as Puja Das. She was saved in the nick of time as she was about to take the leap by onlookers.
The woman alleged that her husband continually harassed her leading to her taking the extreme decision.
Meanwhile, the husband has been identified as Milan Das. According to reports, Das is employed as driver at the Chandmari Police Station.
The woman further accused her husband of having an illicit extra-marital relation with another woman.
She was handed over to the police by the locals and media personnel present at the scene.