SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Validity Of Sedition Law

The Supreme Court of India will hear a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the sedition law in the country on Wednesday.

The matter will be taken up for hearing by a three-judge bench including Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

The apex court had expressed its concern over the misuse of the colonial-era penal law on sedition in April last year.

It questioned the government at the centre as to why it was not repealing the law that was used by the British to silence people like Mahatma Gandhi and to suppress freedom movements.