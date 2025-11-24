Guwahati Woman Journalist Dies by Suicide Inside Office; Was To Marry In December

A young woman was found dead on Monday morning inside the office of a Guwahati-based digital news portal.

The deceased, identified as Ritumoni Roy, is suspected to have died by suicide at her workplace, Sach The Reality located in city's Christian Basti area. Police recovered a brief suicide note from the spot that read, “It is for the good of everyone. Sorry.”

Preliminary reports suggest that Ritumoni Roy had come to work on November 23 but did not return home after her shift ended that night. Her body was found today morning by her colleagues.

Before joining Sach The Reality, Ritumoni had had worked with other news portals in the past, sources further informed.

What has shocked friends and colleagues is that Ritumoni was set to get married on December 5, and invitations for the wedding had already been sent out.

Police have begun an investigation to determine what led to the incident. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: USTM Student Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due To Academic Stress