USTM Student Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due To Academic Stress

A 22-year-old young girl has reportedly died by suicide in Guwahati's Khanapara on Monday night. According to reports, the incident took place at a paying guest accommodation named Green Meadows, located on the Farm Gate connecting road in Khanapara.

The deceased, identified as Mirjuma Parvin, was found hanging in her room late last night. She was pursuing a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BAMLT) course at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

Police said the student was a resident of Bongaigaon. A team from Dispur Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving the information and began their investigation.

Initial reports suggest that Mirjuma may have taken the extreme step due to academic pressure, as she had reportedly failed in three subjects. Her family members have said that they do not suspect any foul play in the case.

The body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination, after which it will be taken to her hometown, Bongaigaon, for the final rites.

Also Read: Guwahati: Missing Teen Found Dead, Man Suspected of Murder-Suicide in Guest House