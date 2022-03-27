Guwahati: Woman Falls To Death Off Building In Panjabari

In a shocking incident, a woman fell to her death off a building in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Sunday.
She was aged 32 years and a resident of Kaveri Apartments in the Juripar residential area in Guwahati’s Panjabari. She reportedly fell off the balcony of her room on the fifth floor of the building.
The woman was living on rent with her family in the apartment for a long time. Neighbours said that she was not in a good mental state.
A neighbour of the family living on the same floor said, “We realized she was not mentally stable for a while. She was depressed and always talked about going to religious places.”
“Although she would speak properly to everyone, she had become delusional and would not take her medications and skipped doctor meets. She has a six year old daughter whom she left with us and went to get her helmet when the incident happened,” the neighbour added.
Meanwhile, police arrived at the spot and following initial investigation, sent the body for post mortem.