Guwahati: Woman Falls To Death Off Building In Panjabari

In a shocking incident, a woman fell to her death off a building in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Sunday.

She was aged 32 years and a resident of Kaveri Apartments in the Juripar residential area in Guwahati’s Panjabari. She reportedly fell off the balcony of her room on the fifth floor of the building.

The woman was living on rent with her family in the apartment for a long time. Neighbours said that she was not in a good mental state.