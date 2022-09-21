Guwahati: Woman Found Dead at Rehab Centre

An elderly woman was found dead in a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Faith Foundation in Kharguli where the deceased was staying for one and a half months.

The deceased has been identified as Girija Miri hailing from Pathsala.

The Anti-Drug Prohibition Council alleged that the woman was murdered.

The Chairperson of the council, Mridula Barkakati has alleged that the centre is operating without any license and that women are physically abused at the centre.

Meanwhile, a family member of the centre’s owner said the allegations made against them are baseless.

She said, “The woman was sent by her own family members as she had suicidal tendencies. She even attempted to commit suicide many times and once her son saved her. Till 4 am I was conversing with the caretaker and then I went to sleep as I was not feeling well. After a while unconsciously the caretaker also dozed off.”