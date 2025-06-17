Guwahati Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Harassment by Lover

The body of a 21-year-old woman was found under mysterious circumstances on Chilarai Path in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Ispihita Das, a young woman whose sudden death has raised serious questions, with initial suspicions pointing to a case of suicide reportedly triggered by relationship-related distress.

According to sources, Ispihita was in a romantic relationship for over a year and a half with a man named Chintu Kalita, a resident of Piyali Phukan Road in the city’s Chandmari area. The couple’s relationship, once seemingly stable, had recently taken a dark turn.

Family members allege that Ispihita was subjected to continuous mental harassment by Chintu, primarily over financial matters. They claim that the mounting emotional pressure and manipulative behaviour drove her to a breaking point, ultimately leading her to take the extreme step.

What adds further concern is that, as per the family, no FIR or official complaint has yet been registered by the police, despite the gravity of the incident.