Several Feared Washed Away After Cloud Burst In Himachal's Kullu

Several people have been feared washed away in flash floods after a cloud burst at Choj nullah in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh this morning and has caused considerable damage to properties and the only bridge that led to the village has been destroyed.

The superintendent of police in Kullu, Gurdev Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying, “Flash flood hits Manikaran valley of Kullu district due to heavy rainfall, dozens of houses and camping sites damaged in Choj village.”

Police said that four people have been reported missing so far and rescue teams have arrived at the spot.

The state emergency operation centre said in its bulletin, “At Chojh village, 4-6 persons and 5 cattle heads are feared washed away. Another landslide occurred on Kasol-Jaimala Road.”