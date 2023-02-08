Guwahati: Y20 Inception Meeting Concludes, White Paper on 5 Themes Launched

The closing ceremony of the three day inception meeting of Y20 engagement group concluded in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The White Paper on the five themes of Y20 was launched by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.
Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Assam education minister, presented the Research Papers on five themes to Anurag Singh Thakur.
The five themes are namely Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st century; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability as a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War; Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance; Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.
Talking about the five key themes of the Y20 under India's presidency, Anurag Singh Thakur said that these themes have been carefully chosen to be deliberated upon for a shared future for the global community.
These five themes present an extraordinary opportunity for the youth to create, contribute and collaborate to the development agenda of G20, he said.
The Minister further said that the Y20 India Summit this year would exemplify youth-centric efforts and showcase progressive policy measures ideated by the youth and for the youth across the globe.
The Minister applauded the effort of the Government of Assam for organizing the Y20 awareness drives across the state. It is a very appreciable effort by the Government of Assam that every higher education institution in Assam organized awareness drives in 10 neighboring schools to sensitize school children about G20 groupings and functioning, he said.
The Minister urged the youth who are busy pursuing new skills, writing software and building start-ups, to take up a sport and connect to the spiritual side for a soulful life to find relief from work pressures and mental health issues.
Dr. Ranoj Pegu, delivered a presentation on research papers by students and academicians of Assam on the five themes of Y20.
As part of India’s G20 Presidency, the Youth20 group’s first inception meeting was held at Guwahati from February 6 to 8 to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action on five identified Y20 themes.
In the run-up to the event, 10,000 youth in around 36 colleges of Assam participated in the seminar, debate, workshops, and quiz competitions on Y20. Over 10 lakh students from around 4000 schools also participated.
During the inception meeting, 21 foreign delegates and 200 Indian delegates participated in the main events.