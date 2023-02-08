Guwahati: Y20 Inception Meeting Concludes, White Paper on 5 Themes Launched

The closing ceremony of the three day inception meeting of Y20 engagement group concluded in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The White Paper on the five themes of Y20 was launched by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Assam education minister, presented the Research Papers on five themes to Anurag Singh Thakur.

The five themes are namely Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st century; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability as a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War; Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance; Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

Talking about the five key themes of the Y20 under India's presidency, Anurag Singh Thakur said that these themes have been carefully chosen to be deliberated upon for a shared future for the global community.

These five themes present an extraordinary opportunity for the youth to create, contribute and collaborate to the development agenda of G20, he said.

The Minister further said that the Y20 India Summit this year would exemplify youth-centric efforts and showcase progressive policy measures ideated by the youth and for the youth across the globe.