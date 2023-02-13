Guwahati YouTuber Death Case: Police Apprehends Deceased’s Husband

The husband of the YouTuber, who was found hanging at her residence in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area, has been apprehended by the police on Monday.

According to reports, the husband, identified as Pankaj Nath, has been accused of being involved in the mysterious death of the YouTuber Priyolina Nath.

Notably, earlier today Priyolina was found dead under mysterious conditions at her residence.

The deceased used to run a YouTube channel Sanggi Vlogs where she put videos of riding fancy motorbikes.

She was found with a rope around her neck; however her body had several signs of injury making it hard to believe that it was a case of suicide.

Reports stated that she had married just three months ago and was living at the rented space in Bamunimaidam along with Pankaj Nath, a resident of Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district of Assam.