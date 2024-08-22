Hengrabari Woman Death: Guwahati Police Nab Suspect

Almost two weeks after a Dhemaji woman was found dead in Guwahati's Hengrabari, the police have caught one person they suspect to have killed her. On Thursday, the Dispur Police probing the case declared the suspect had an extra-marital relationship with the deceased.
The Dispur Police today caught Rup Singh Pegu on suspicions of murdering Manasi Konwar Kachari. According to the police, having committed the crime, the suspect wiped her mobile phone to destroy crucial evidence.
Manasi's body was found in a decaying state at her rented space at House number 17 on Sewali Path in Hengrabari on August 8. After a foul smell started coming from the room where she lived, the landlord peeked through the window to witness the decaying body lying on the floor.
Soon the authorities were informed and the local police and magistrate reached the site. In the initial stages of the probe, the police also recovered several documents belonging to her along with her mobile phone.
Two days later, her family reached Guwahati seeking justice. By the time, the police had established that although married, Manasi did not have any contact with her husband for the last seven to eight years.
Her rented space in Hengrabari was reportedly visited by several men from time to time. It also emerged that one Prasanta Roy paid the rent of her room through an online transaction using GPay to the landlord. Police suspected him to be one of the men who frequented her.