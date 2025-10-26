High Demand Causes Ticket Price Surge for Zubeen Garg’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’

In a massive response from audiences, the much-anticipated film ‘Roi Roi Binale’, Zubeen Garg’s final movie, is set to hit the big screen with 162 shows across Guwahati on October 31. Cinema halls have increased the number of screenings to accommodate the overwhelming public demand ahead of the release.

Earlier, the film created history by securing 10 theatre screens in Bengaluru, marking the widest-ever release for an Assamese film in the city. This milestone comes as a major boost for Assamese filmmakers and audiences who have long struggled to secure mainstream space in metropolitan theatres.

However, some cinema halls in Guwahati have reportedly raised ticket prices for the film. At Cinepolis, Central Mall, normal seat tickets are now priced at ₹410 (earlier ₹180), executive tickets at ₹439 (earlier ₹220–230), premium at ₹460 (earlier ₹250–300), and VIP tickets at ₹650 (earlier ₹400–450). The price hike coincided with the start of advance bookings, reflecting high demand. Most of the shows at Cinepolis have been allocated to screen ‘Roi Roi Binale’ due to public demand.

The same trend has been observed at PVR City Center, where the first show at 7 am has classic seats priced at ₹360 (previously ₹200–220), prime seats at ₹380 (previously ₹250), and prime-plus at ₹420 (previously around ₹400). PVR will screen the film 22 times in a single day, while INOX Aurus will host 23 shows. Cinema hall owners have stated that if demand continues to rise, they will increase the number of screenings further.

In other cinema halls, the ticket price surge has been relatively moderate, with increases of ₹20–30 only. Despite the hikes, audiences are eagerly awaiting the movie to witness Zubeen Garg’s much-anticipated final masterpiece on the big screen.

Netizens have voiced their concerns over the price increase, arguing that since this is the last film of Zubeen Garg, ticket prices should remain reasonable to allow everyone to pay tribute and watch him one last time.

Also Read: 'Roi Roi Binale' Makes History with 10 Screens in Bengaluru, Advance Shows Sold Out