The Conclave 2025 Concluded on a Musical Note after Two days of Intense Discussions.

Day 2 of The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network at The Ashok, New Delhi, concluded on a melodious note. Assamese singer Sankuraj Konwar held a musical session, expressing heartfelt gratitude and presenting songs that left the audience with a memorable experience.

The day began with the opening session on Operation Sindoor, where Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (The Wire), Sachin Gogoi (BBC) and Nitin A. Gokhale (BharatShakti Group) talked about Operation Sindoor: The Media Narrative and the session was moderated by Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director, Pratidin Media Network.

The second session of Day 2, “The Cinematic Journey of Assam's Film Industry”, where the The discussion features actors Yashpal Sharma and Baharul Islam alongside award-winning filmmaker Rima Das, and is moderated by Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director of Pratidin Media Network and The session offered a compelling glimpse into the challenges, triumphs, and ethos of Assamese cinema.

The third and largest panel of the Pratidin Conclave 2025 brought together leaders from six of Assam’s tribal communities on Sunday, delivering a message that was both urgent and uncompromising. Titled “Six Tribes of Assam: Between Demands and Reality,” the session was moderated by Pratidin Time’s Editor-in-Chief, Nitumoni Saikia, and featured representatives from the Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutiya, Koch-Rajbanshi, and Tea Tribe communities. The discussions reflected decades of frustration over unfulfilled promises, prolonged struggles, and growing fears that Assam’s political rights and cultural heritage remain under threat.

The fourth session on Day 2 of the Pratidin Conclave 2025, titled “Assam Through the Eyes of Youth,” highlighted how the younger generation is shaping and reimagining the state’s future. The panel featured Subhrangshu Pratim Sarmah, research scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Krishnali Pathak, president of the All Assamese Students’ Association, New Delhi; Tridib Bhagawati, research scholar at Gauhati University; and Abhinav Borgohain, student of Delhi University. The session was moderated by Sunit Kr. Bhuyan, Executive Editor of Pratidin Time.

The fifth session of The Conclave 2025 saw Assam BJP State President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia in a one-on-one conversation with Pratidin Time’s Editor-in-Chief, Nitumoni Saikia. The discussion revolved around contemporary politics, the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections, and key issues concerning the BTR polls. Addressing the gathering, Dilip Saikia praised Pratidin Time for providing Assam with a national platform. He contrasted BJP’s 10-year rule with Congress’s 56-year tenure, highlighting achievements such as the ₹20,000 crore BTR development package, employment opportunities for 1.5 lakh youth, and major initiatives like the semiconductor project.