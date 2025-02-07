‘Humans, Not Prisoners’: APCC Stages Protest in Guwahati Over US Deportation

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a powerful protest at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday, condemning the United States' recent deportation of Indian migrants. Party members and supporters flooded the streets, raising slogans like ‘Humans, not prisoners,’ as they expressed their outrage over the inhumane treatment of Indian citizens.

Jakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA and Working President of APCC, led the demonstration, vehemently criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the matter.

“The American government deported our citizens with handcuffs and chains, and yet, Narendra Modi remains silent. We are not scared of anyone, but it seems Modi is intimidated by Donald Trump,” Sikdar declared, highlighting the government’s inaction on the issue

The protest intensified when Sikdar crossed barricades to amplify his message, resulting in his detention by security forces.

“We are here today because our fellow Indians were disrespected. Yet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government chooses to remain passive. We demand answers as to how America can treat Indian citizens in such a degrading manner,” he continued.

On February 6, a total of 104 Indian nationals were deported from the United States, with 30 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, three from Maharashtra, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

In response to growing concerns, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha that an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the illegal entry of these deportees into the US. Jaishankar pointed out that illegal migration to the US is not a new issue and clarified that the Indian government had verified the nationality of the deported individuals before their return, noting that such deportations have been an ongoing occurrence.