Bhabesh Kalita Confident of BJP’s Success Under Dilip Saikia’s Leadership

Outgoing Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita extended his warm congratulations to Dilip Saikia, who assumed the role of the new party president. Kalita, having led the party through several successful elections, expressed confidence that under Saikia's leadership, the party would continue to thrive and smoothly manage upcoming elections.

Kalita Applauds Party Unity, Emphasizes 2025 Election Year

At the event, Kalita thanked those who had expressed interest in the presidency but respected the party's guidelines by refraining from submitting nominations. He stressed the importance of the 2025 election year, with key elections like the Mishing Council, Rabha Council, and BTC elections on the horizon, and expressed optimism about winning all these elections under Saikia's leadership.

Key Leaders Attend the Event: Sarbananda Sonowal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sambit Patra, and Others

The event saw the presence of prominent figures including Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who all voiced their support for Saikia’s new leadership role.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Commends Leadership and India’s Progress

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lauded both Kalita and Saikia in his speech, wishing the new president well. Reflecting on India’s progress, Shekhawat highlighted that over 300 million people have been lifted out of poverty under the current administration. He also praised Kalita for his inclusive leadership, which united the party, and expressed confidence that BJP’s presence in every panchayat would further strengthen the party.

Sarbananda Sonowal Stresses Unity and the Hindu Nation Vision

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke about the importance of unity within the party, emphasizing that Saikia’s leadership would ensure the BJP’s continued strength. Sonowal called for collective efforts toward the creation of a Hindu nation, aligning with the BJP’s core values and ideals.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights BJP’s Focus on Common Leadership Over Royal Lineage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised BJP for proving that leadership within the party is not about royal lineage, contrasting it with Congress’s preference for individuals from royal families. Sarma commended Kalita’s leadership, noting that despite his humble origins, Kalita led the party to significant success, particularly in the Samuguri constituency.

Sarma Backs Saikia’s Leadership and Challenges Congress on Party Elections

CM Sarma expressed his full support for Dilip Saikia, who now represents 65 lakh members of the party. He also highlighted internal regulations, including the age restrictions for Mandal presidents. Sarma issued a challenge to Congress, saying, “If Congress can elect 400 Mandal presidents, let’s see how Rajiv Bhawan looks after that.” He concluded by reinforcing BJP's confidence in its strength, stating, "We may have over 100 MLAs, and while we remain allied with friendly parties, we can achieve 75 seats on our own.”

