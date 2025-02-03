Assam: APCC Chief’s Late Father to Be Honored with Public Auditorium

A public auditorium will be constructed in memory of the late Bogiram Borah, father of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah. The foundation stone for the auditorium will be laid on February 8, with several opposition leaders expected to attend the event.

The project will receive financial assistance from Members of Parliament, with Ajit Kumar Bhuyan contributing Rs 10 lakh from his MP fund, while Rakibul Hussain will also provide Rs 10 lakh from his MP fund.

Additionally, Rs 20 lakh will be allocated from the late Bogiram Borah’s life insurance proceeds to support the construction.

Bogiram Borah was the founder headmaster of Simaluguri MV School and was widely respected for his contributions to education.