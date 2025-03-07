India's Got Latent Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Questioned by Guwahati Crime Branch

The Crime Branch of Guwahati Police is interrogating popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday, March 7, in connection with an obscenity case linked to the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Allahbadia arrived in Guwahati on Thursday, March 6, following a summons for questioning regarding certain remarks made on the show that have been deemed derogatory.

According to reports, Ranveer Allahbadia arrived at the Crime Branch around 12:30 pm, and the interrogation is ongoing. He has been summoned for questioning regarding the case, and his statement is currently being recorded.

Allahbadia was initially scheduled to appear before Assam Police last week but failed to do so. The case against him was registered in Guwahati after public outrage erupted over his remarks, which many found objectionable.

The controversy has also implicated another YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, who was questioned by the Guwahati Crime Branch last week in connection with the same show.