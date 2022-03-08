International Women's Day: Women Showcase Culinary Skills

Celebrating ‘International Women’s Day’ today women in the city got an opportunity to showcase their culinary skills with 37 women preparing various scrumptious delicacies.

Nandini Magazine, a renowned publication of the Sadin-Pratidin Group organised the “largest cooking competition of 2022” at Imperial Estate in Guwahati.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to celebrate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. The theme for this year is “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”.

The message that working women can also be good homemakers was clearly conveyed through the competition in which many of the contestants held jobs apart from being homemakers.

The organisers highlighted the fact that women are no longer confined to the four walls and cooking should rather be viewed as a hobby or a passion.

The delicacies on offer included fish in mustard, traditional Assamese food, boiled chicken with papaya, roasted fish, pork dishes, biryani, traditional Karbi food and much more, which everyone enjoyed to their heart’s content.