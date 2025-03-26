BREAKING: Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar Granted Bail

Senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar has been granted bail in one of the cases against him, sources confirmed on Wednesday. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati the same day.

Mazumdar will remain in custody at the Panbazar police station tonight. This was confirmed by senior advocate of the Gauhati High Court, Santanu Borthakur, while speaking to Pratidin Time. Borthakur, who represented Mazumdar, defended him in court.

Mazumdar was granted bail in Case No. 110/25, filed under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015). The case was registered based on an FIR lodged by Sishupal Boro, a permanent security guard employed at The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., at Panbazar Police Station.

Notably, Dilwar Hussain was arrested on the night of March 25th after being detained for questioning the Managing Director of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank amid a protest against alleged corruption. Surprisingly, his arrest was made under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Sections 351(2)/3(1)(r) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015—charges completely unrelated to the corruption allegations against Apex Bank’s MD, which was the primary focus of the protest.

Journalists staged protests outside the Guwahati Press Club earlier today against the arrest of fellow journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar. The situation further intensified after a confrontation ensued between the police and protestors. Journalists also gathered outside the CJM court earlier today and staged a protest, condemning the police action. Earlier today, the arrest of Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar sparked widespread reactions across Assam.