Jyoti Kendra Shiksha Karmi Protest Turns Into Open Air Classroom

It has been over 20 days since the teachers of Jyoti Kendras of Assam, under the banner of Jyoti Kendra Shiksha Karmi Santha, have been fighting valiantly for their rights in Guwahati. The government, turning a total deaf ear to their demand, has not communicated with the protesters at Chachal since July 23rd.

Teachers from various centres are staging demonstrations to press for a hike in salaries, an extension of the retirement age to 60, and permanent appointments for contractual educators. Many of them have served in temporary roles for years, receiving minimal pay with no benefits or job security.

Protest Site Turns into Classroom

The teachers protesting in Guwahati’s Chachal area were surprised to see the children they once taught in schools arrive at the protest site seeking lessons. The demonstration area has since transformed into an open-air classroom. Earlier, these teachers had brought many of these children, most from disadvantaged backgrounds, into their schools to continue their education. Many of them are street children or work in garages, hotels, or beg for survival, and have never had the opportunity to receive formal schooling.

Since the end of the summer vacation 11 days ago, these children have not been attending regular classes, as all the Jyoti Kendra teachers are involved in the protest. Some of the children went looking for their teachers at home, while others were brought to the site by their parents in the hope they could continue learning. The teachers now ensure they reach home safely after lessons.

What Are Jyoti Kendras?

Jyoti Kendras are educational centres set up under the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) to provide schooling for children engaged in child labour and those from marginalised communities. However, these centres have long grappled with challenges such as delayed or unpaid salaries and uncertainty over job security. At present, Jyoti Kendra teachers are staging protests demanding salary hikes, permanent appointments, and an extension of the retirement age.

The children, who belong to economically weaker sections, also carry aspirations to study, succeed, and become responsible citizens. The educators have organised classes for students from Grade 1 to Grade 5, grouping them according to their level and teaching accordingly.

Speaking to reporters, one protesting teacher said: "Today marks the 21st day of our protest, but the government has shown no concern for our demands. The children we are teaching here used to study in our schools before the protest began. They come from different backgrounds, some work in garages, others beg on the streets, or help in hotels. When schools reopened after summer vacation, they could not attend classes because we have been protesting. They searched for us, came to the protest site, and we decided to teach them here. Some came on their own, while others were brought by their parents. After the teaching hours, we make sure every child reaches home safely. We urge the government to address our demands so that we can return to our schools. It is not easy to teach in the middle of a protest."

