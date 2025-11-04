Jyotiraditya Scindia Presents Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Awards in Guwahati

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday presented the Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Awards at a ceremony held in Guwahati. The event celebrated India’s cultural diversity, the rich heritage of the Northeast, and the role of women and youth in nation-building.

According to a release from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Scindia paid heartfelt tribute to Bhupen Hazarika, describing him as a poet, musician, and the voice of a nation whose work united art, empathy, and humanity. He said that honouring individuals in Bhupen Da’s name means celebrating not only an artist but an entire era of cultural synthesis.

Six eminent personalities from the Northeast were felicitated for their exceptional contributions to literature, music, cinema, scholarship, and cultural preservation, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi (Arunachal Pradesh), Laishram Mema (Manipur), Rajni Basumatary (Assam), L. R. Sailo (Mizoram), Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika (Assam), and Prof. David R. Syiemlieh (Meghalaya).

Recalling his emotional bond with the region, Scindia said his connection with the Northeast and Bhupen Da’s legacy was rooted deeply in both emotion and history. He described Bhupen Hazarika as a bridge between "my janmabhoomi Mumbai and his karmabhoomi Assam," whose timeless melodies continue to echo across India.

Scindia also shared that his family’s association with Assam dates back to the 1950 earthquake, when his grandfather, Maharaja Jivajirao Scindia, established the Assam Relief Fund to help affected communities. He reflected that the same tragedy that destroyed Bhupen Da’s birthplace, Sadiya, also gave rise to songs that turned pain into poetry and loss into light. "The resilience of Bhupen Da’s music reminds us that even in sorrow, there is song, that the human spirit, like the Brahmaputra, always finds its course again," Scindia said.

He further highlighted the Bhupen Hazarika Setu as a living symbol of connection, resilience, and progress inspired by Bhupen Da’s vision.

The minister also lauded Sarhad Pune and its founder Sanjay Nahar for decades of work in national integration — nurturing students from conflict-affected regions, establishing cultural initiatives like the Sarhad Music platform and Bhupen Hazarika Music Studio, and running a girls’ hostel for students from the Northeast.

Later in the day, Scindia addressed the Nanhi Chhaan National Essay Contest, which saw participation from over 50,000 students across India. He interacted with the winners, commending their patriotic spirit and clarity of thought. Praising the Nanhi Chhaan Foundation for promoting women’s empowerment, environmental protection, and interfaith harmony, Scindia said the essays reflected the strength and optimism of India’s young generation.

Speaking on the theme "The Force of Viksit Bharat," Scindia said India’s progress will be driven by the compassion and creativity of its youth. Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua, he emphasized that courage and conviction have no gender or age. "The journey towards a Viksit Bharat will gain unstoppable momentum when women’s empathy and leadership unite with the innovation and energy of youth," he added.

