Sivasagar: Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika Twin Statues to Be Unveiled on November 18

The Zubeen Garg Statue Installation and Preservation Committee, formed on October 25, held an executive meeting today at the Sivasagar Press Club.

Following the meeting, the committee’s newly appointed president and other office-bearers addressed the media, outlining key decisions regarding the installation of a full-length statue of the legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

During the executive meeting, several important resolutions were taken, including the formation of three sub-committees: Finance, Construction, and Publicity.

The committee announced that the inauguration and ritual consecration of Zubeen Garg’s full-length statue will be held on November 18, alongside the statue of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika at the premises of Khemka Matri Sadan. The twin statues will be named the Bhupen-Zubeen Coordination Field.

Additionally, the committee unveiled plans to launch a website, ZubeenForEver.com, which will allow the public to track fundraising contributions and updates on the project.

The newly formed committee also appealed to the people of Sivasagar for their support and cooperation in realising the tribute to the two iconic singers.

