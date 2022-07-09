Guwahati News

Kurbani Has To Be In Line With Cattle Protection Law: Gauhati HC

Challenging the Animal Welfare Board notification, advocate Hafizur Rahman Choudhury filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court.
Gauhati HC rules that Kurbani has to be done in line with the cattle protection law
The Gauhati High Court on Saturday ruled that ‘Kurbani’ or animal sacrifice during Eid shall be done in line with the cattle preservation act.

This comes after the notification from the Animal Welfare Board of India regarding guidelines to be followed during animal slaughter and transportation ahead of Eid, left people from the Muslim community confused.

Challenging the Animal Welfare Board notification, advocate Hafizur Rahman Choudhury filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court.

Hearing the matter, the high court today gave the important ruling. It clarified that there will be no restriction on sacrifice.

Reacting to the ruling of the Gauhati High Court, senior advocate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed said, “Kurbani has to be in line with the Assam cattle preservation act.”

