Kurbani Has To Be In Line With Cattle Protection Law: Gauhati HC

The Gauhati High Court on Saturday ruled that ‘Kurbani’ or animal sacrifice during Eid shall be done in line with the cattle preservation act.

This comes after the notification from the Animal Welfare Board of India regarding guidelines to be followed during animal slaughter and transportation ahead of Eid, left people from the Muslim community confused.

Challenging the Animal Welfare Board notification, advocate Hafizur Rahman Choudhury filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court.