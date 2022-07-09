Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Resigns

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that he will resign from his post to ensure the continuation of the government and the safety of all the citizens.

Wickremesinghe tweeted, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister.”

Earlier, the Sri Lankan PM had said in a statement that he took the decision as the distribution of fuel around the country is set to recommence this week. The World Food Program Director will also visit the country in the coming week and the Debt Sustainability report for the IMF is due to be finalized shortly.