Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Resigns

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that he will resign from his post to ensure the continuation of the government and the safety of all the citizens.
Wickremesinghe tweeted, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister.”
Earlier, the Sri Lankan PM had said in a statement that he took the decision as the distribution of fuel around the country is set to recommence this week. The World Food Program Director will also visit the country in the coming week and the Debt Sustainability report for the IMF is due to be finalized shortly.
The statement read, “So as to ensure the safety of the citizens, he is agreeable to this recommendation by the Opposition Party Leaders.”
Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan MP Harsha de Silva said that the majority party leaders agreed on the resignation of the President and the Prime Minister with the Speaker to act as the President for a maximum of 30 days.
“All party interim government to be appointed in the next few days,” he added.
Two people were reportedly injured as the police unsuccessfully tried to disperse crowds after gunshots were heard as protestors surrounded the residence of the president.
Earlier in the day, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled his residence after it was surrounded by protestors.