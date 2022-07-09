Northeast India Journalist Wins Prestigious Covering Climate Award

Chandrani Sinha is the only Indian Journalist to win international climate change award this year. Independent multimedia Journalist from Assam, Chandrani Sinha has won the prestigious Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards 2022 and is the only Indian journalist to receive this award.

Sinha, who covers climate change and environment said, "Climate change is an emergency situation in our nation, we have just started talking about it but the work we still have to do on it is huge."

The award was given for her video documentary titled "The laments of Brahmaputra. This is a story she did for The Third Pol with Zobaidur Rahman of Bangladesh.

Award winners will be featured in a one-hour special hosted by Al Roker, co-host of NBC News' TODAY and Savannah Sellers, host of NBC's Stay Tuned and NBC News NOW anchor, that will air on October 25, 2022 on the WORLD Channel, which is broadcast by 191 public television stations nationwide in US.

On being asked how the idea came to her, Sinha replied, "Laments of Brahmaputra is all about the songs of the climate victims of Assam who are residing and affected by the floods every year. The pain and agony personally created a huge impact on me and so I found a way to bring it out to the world."

Sinha contributes for both national and international media like Vice, Climate Home, The Third Pole, Atlas Obscura amongst others.

For the second year in a row, the global media collaboration Covering Climate Now honoured journalists doing the strongest coverage of the onrushing climate emergency and its abundant solutions.

Winners of the 2022 Covering Climate Now Journal ism Awards include journalists at the Guardian, Agence-France Presse, Al Jazeera, PBS NewsHour, Globo, and HBO Max, as well as The Third Pole, Grist, the Post and Courier, the Los Angeles Times, and WGBH- PRX. Justin Worland, senior correspondent for TIME, was named Climate Journalist of the Year.