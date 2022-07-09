Northeast India Journalist Wins Prestigious Covering Climate Award

Chandrani Sinha is the only Indian Journalist to win international climate change award this year. Independent multimedia Journalist from Assam, Chandrani Sinha has won the prestigious Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards 2022 and is the only Indian journalist to receive this award.
Sinha, who covers climate change and environment said, "Climate change is an emergency situation in our nation, we have just started talking about it but the work we still have to do on it is huge."
The award was given for her video documentary titled "The laments of Brahmaputra. This is a story she did for The Third Pol with Zobaidur Rahman of Bangladesh.
Award winners will be featured in a one-hour special hosted by Al Roker, co-host of NBC News' TODAY and Savannah Sellers, host of NBC's Stay Tuned and NBC News NOW anchor, that will air on October 25, 2022 on the WORLD Channel, which is broadcast by 191 public television stations nationwide in US.
On being asked how the idea came to her, Sinha replied, "Laments of Brahmaputra is all about the songs of the climate victims of Assam who are residing and affected by the floods every year. The pain and agony personally created a huge impact on me and so I found a way to bring it out to the world."
Sinha contributes for both national and international media like Vice, Climate Home, The Third Pole, Atlas Obscura amongst others.
For the second year in a row, the global media collaboration Covering Climate Now honoured journalists doing the strongest coverage of the onrushing climate emergency and its abundant solutions.
Winners of the 2022 Covering Climate Now Journal ism Awards include journalists at the Guardian, Agence-France Presse, Al Jazeera, PBS NewsHour, Globo, and HBO Max, as well as The Third Pole, Grist, the Post and Courier, the Los Angeles Times, and WGBH- PRX. Justin Worland, senior correspondent for TIME, was named Climate Journalist of the Year.
The 23 winners were selected from over 900 entries submitted from 65 countries, a 50% in-crease over last year's Awards. Juries com- posed of distinguished journalists representing 58 newsrooms around the world chose 68 finalists before naming the ultimate winners.
Chandrani Sinha is an Independent multimedia journalist, currently based in Guwahati city of Assam India. Assam is a northeastern state of India. She covers the eastern corridor of India along with all the North-Eastern states. She has been reporting stories from Northeast India for past 10 years.
Her works on climate change in conflict areas along with other human interest stories have been recognized in many global platforms.
She is one of the first to report on the infamous National Registration Certificate in Indian state of Assam and how it affected the identity of climate victims Assam.
The story was selected as finalist of ASIA CENTRE-OXFAM award for equitable Asia series.
She is a 2022 IVLP fellow a prestigious international exchange program conduct by US consulate and federal government of America. She is a 2021 fellow for National Foundation of India.
Currently she contributes for both Indian and Foreign media organizations like BBC, climate home, Washington Post, Vice US, Times UK mostly on digital platforms.
This year's winner list is given here: https://coveringclimatenow.org/projects/the-2022-covering-climate-now-journalism-awards/
Here is the link of the story: https://www.thethirdpole.net/en/culture/brahmaputra-river-songs/