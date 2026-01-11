Kyokushin Warrior Academy Impresses with Eight Medals in District Championship

The Kyokushin Warrior Academy, Guwahati delivered an impressive performance at the 23rd Junior and 30th Senior Kamrup Metro District Wushu Championship 2026, held on January 10 at Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati.

Advertisment

Despite fielding a small contingent, the academy made a strong impact at the district-level tournament. A total of eight fighters represented Kyokushin Warrior Academy under the guidance of trainers Abhishek Thakur and Ambika Dutta, and every participant returned with a medal, reflecting the team’s dedication and preparation.

The academy’s fighters clinched six gold medals, showcasing dominance across multiple categories. The gold medal winners were Baby Rahang, Bikash Das, Krishiv Bhattacharjee, Barnit Goswami, Bhavona Hazarika, and Momi Rabha, all of whom impressed with their confident performances.

Adding to the medal tally, Smitiksha Rahang and Anirudha Khataniar secured silver medals, completing a clean sweep for the team.

The strong showing helped Kyokushin Warrior Academy finish as runners-up in the overall standings, earning the team trophy and further underlining the academy’s growing reputation in martial arts across the district.

Also Read: Golden Finish for Lovlina Borgohain at Elite National Boxing Championships