Leopard Creates Panic in Guwahati, Captured After Hours of Effort

After several hours of operation, forest officials successfully subdued the leopard in Guwahati’s Kumarpara using a tranquillizer dart.

The leopard was spotted hiding in a private residence in the area, further intensifying fears among locals.

The leopard had been hiding beneath a vehicle at the residence before being captured. It is now being transported to the state zoo for care and further examination.

This unusual encounter, which unfolded early this morning, took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that the leopard had been roaming the area for some time. Residents were initially startled when the leopard was spotted, and the sight quickly went viral, with photos and videos circulating on social media.

Forest officials were immediately alerted, and a team was dispatched to secure the area. Efforts were made to ensure the safety of both the residents and the leopard as the situation was brought under control.