Guwahati: Wild Elephant Attack Near Rani, One Dead

A wild elephant attacked and killed a person in the early morning hours near Rani’s Pitbari, located close to the city.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as 45-year-old Baida Boro from Rani's Puranbari locality, ventured into a nearby forest area to cut straw.

The elephant suddenly attacked, causing immediate fatal injuries.

Rani Police and Forest Department officials were present at the scene.

The body of the deceased was later sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

At the time of his death, Baida Boro left behind his wife and two children.